Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,784 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PBF Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 215,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

PBF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

