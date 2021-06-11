Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 326.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,223,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $5,703,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock valued at $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

