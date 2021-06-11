Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26. KB Home has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.