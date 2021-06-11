Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of TreeHouse Foods worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.75 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.