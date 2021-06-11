Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

Several analysts have commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

