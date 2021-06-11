Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Granite Construction worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE GVA opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

