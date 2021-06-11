Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,096,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

