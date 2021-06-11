Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares traded.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.