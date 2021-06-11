Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

