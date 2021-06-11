Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 242.60 ($3.17). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 725,077 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £598.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

