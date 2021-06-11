Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €91.74 ($107.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 91.24. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

