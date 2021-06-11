PutinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $262.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $264,992.09 and approximately $262.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,127.19 or 0.99876902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

