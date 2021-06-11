Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Increased by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

