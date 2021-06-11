Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.