Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Issued By KeyCorp

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PROG in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PRG opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PROG by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

