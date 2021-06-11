Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Increased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.87.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.07. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

