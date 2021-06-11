Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

