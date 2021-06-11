Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.