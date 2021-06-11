Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 66,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

