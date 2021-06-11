QASH Price Tops $0.0720 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $246,101.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00766919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084696 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

