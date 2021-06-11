QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $551.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.30 million and the lowest is $548.99 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 8,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,372. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

