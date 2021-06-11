QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

