Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 9,244 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.