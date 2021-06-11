Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 108,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

