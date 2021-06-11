Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $18,825,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,002,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.54. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

