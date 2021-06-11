QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $128.60 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

