Questor Technology Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Questor Technology in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.