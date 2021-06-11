Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $115.68 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

