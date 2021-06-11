Raise (RAISE) Price Down 56.2% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $63,985.33 and $510.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars.

