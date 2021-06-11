Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £148.64 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($194.20).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,892 ($24.72) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,796.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,984.83 ($25.93).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.