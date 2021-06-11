Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

HBM stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

