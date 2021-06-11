Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

