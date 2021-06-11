Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.78.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.