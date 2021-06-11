RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $470.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

