Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.