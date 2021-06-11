Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $19,019,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $12,142,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 327,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,752. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

