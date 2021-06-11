RED Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. RED has a total market cap of $971,636.84 and $26,626.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00455677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.