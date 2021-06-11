Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

