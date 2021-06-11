Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

REG opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

