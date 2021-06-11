Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,206,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $532.04 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

