Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,688. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

