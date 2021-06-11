Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.
About Reliance Worldwide
