Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

