Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

