Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.