Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.
REGI opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
