Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.07. 14,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

