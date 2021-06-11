Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.07. 14,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.
REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.