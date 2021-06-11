Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by Horton Capital Management LLC

Horton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,110 shares during the quarter. Repro Med Systems accounts for about 64.8% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 24.15% of Repro Med Systems worth $37,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 46,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

KRMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,730. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

