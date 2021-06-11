Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO stock remained flat at $$7.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $308.47 million, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

