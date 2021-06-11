Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

TSE:DOL opened at C$54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.