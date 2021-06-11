Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) PT Raised to $23.50

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

