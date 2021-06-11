REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

