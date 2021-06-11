Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 107,911 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $60.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

